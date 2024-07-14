Head-To-Head Analysis: Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) versus Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) and Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Coeptis Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 14.79 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.34 Coeptis Therapeutics $80,000.00 138.74 -$21.27 million ($0.53) -0.56

Coeptis Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeptis Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97% Coeptis Therapeutics N/A -479.38% -226.57%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Coeptis Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeptis Therapeutics has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vir Biotechnology and Coeptis Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57 Coeptis Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $34.14, suggesting a potential upside of 264.38%. Coeptis Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 903.34%. Given Coeptis Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coeptis Therapeutics is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Coeptis Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy. The company also offers its drugs for acute myeloid leukemia and acute respiratory diseases. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has co-development agreement Vici Health Sciences, LLC to co-develop and share ownership rights to CPT60621 for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

