Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.5 days.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.32.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
