Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Short Interest Update

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.5 days.

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

