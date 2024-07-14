Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Halma Stock Performance

Shares of HLMAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Halma has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.