Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in June

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of HLMAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. Halma has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $34.92.
Halma Company Profile
