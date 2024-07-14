Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Short Interest Up 49.5% in June

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,810,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 24,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,179,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,642,000 after purchasing an additional 189,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Halliburton by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,057 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 561,020 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84,771 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 490,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. 6,790,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,768. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

