Greif (NYSE:GEF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

GEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif has a one year low of $55.95 and a one year high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Greif by 162,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Greif by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

