Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Up 143.6% in June

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,300 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the June 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,156. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($58.21) EPS for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,251.81% and a negative net margin of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

