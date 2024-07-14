Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 31,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:GTIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

