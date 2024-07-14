Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,017,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,859,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,078,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,549,000.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. 173,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

