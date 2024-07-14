Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Institutional Trading of Golar LNG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $23,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

