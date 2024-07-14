Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILN. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

