Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.