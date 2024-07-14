Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $31.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373. Genting Singapore has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48.

Get Genting Singapore alerts:

Genting Singapore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.6646 dividend. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.