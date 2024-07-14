General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 62,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

General Motors Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,289,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,361,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,180 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $56,582,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.