GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WGS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of GeneDx stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $856.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.29. GeneDx has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in GeneDx by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

