Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,200 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.50. 58,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,966. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
