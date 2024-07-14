Gala (GALA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.91 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $787.27 million and approximately $61.91 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,877,627,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,689,686,642 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

