FY2025 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Cut by Analyst

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,314,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $32,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.