Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Get Futu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Futu has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,933,000.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.