Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEN. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.15.

NYSE BEN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,129 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

