Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Holdings Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. 383,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,041. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $149.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.