Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 620,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,502 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.