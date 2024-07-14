Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Fortis worth $58,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after buying an additional 818,835 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock remained flat at $39.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 467,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

