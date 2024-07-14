Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.86.

Fortinet stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

