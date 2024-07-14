Forsta AP Fonden Sells 30,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.8 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. 2,121,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.