Forsta AP Fonden Sells 13,700 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $8.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.07. The company had a trading volume of 948,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.79.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

