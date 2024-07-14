Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,700 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.66. 289,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

