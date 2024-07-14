Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,957,000 after acquiring an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,887,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 337,430 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

