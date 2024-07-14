Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,800 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $537.90. 800,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,999. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

