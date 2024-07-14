Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 15,200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

