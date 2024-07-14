Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 12,600 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7,042.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 20,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,433,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 694.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 52,904 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,511,940. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.