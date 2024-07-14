Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,900 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $619,584,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.78. 2,923,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,217. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 540,307 shares of company stock worth $80,338,959. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

