Forsta AP Fonden Makes New $5.57 Million Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.07% of FMC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $57.41. 1,070,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

