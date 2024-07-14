Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 34.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.21. 1,399,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,714. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,330,585.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 776,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,113,818 over the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

