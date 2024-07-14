Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after buying an additional 1,323,775 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $303,444,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,019,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

KEYS stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.11. 1,141,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

