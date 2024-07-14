Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $38.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,920.83. 110,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,951. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,872.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,880.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.