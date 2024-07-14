Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.65 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 755,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.37 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

