Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,197,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,148,000 after buying an additional 42,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 186,562 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,370,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,051,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,557,000 after buying an additional 78,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,179. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.12.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

