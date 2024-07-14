Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 24,488 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

FLUT stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLUT shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

