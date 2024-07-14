Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 24,488 Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance
FLUT stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.