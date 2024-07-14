Forsta AP Fonden Buys 6,600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.19. 1,222,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,931. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

