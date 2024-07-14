Forsta AP Fonden Buys 18,400 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.31. 1,054,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

