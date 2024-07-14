Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $212,900,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $37,260,000. Finally, Troluce Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $20,450,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,788. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

