Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 51,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 110.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.62. 950,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,397. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.