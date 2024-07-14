Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,400 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded up $18.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.48. 720,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,845. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.11.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

