Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 11,300 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.00. 2,010,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

