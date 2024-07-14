Fore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,100 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fore Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,884,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,154. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.