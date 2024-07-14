Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

FLO stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

