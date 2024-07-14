Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $865.18 million and $21.59 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flow has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Flow Profile
Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,511,780,104 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.
