Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,035,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.74. 1,531,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.82. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

