FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $25,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 90.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.