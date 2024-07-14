First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

